Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Fleshlight
Fleshlight Launchpad
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
LOCK AND LOAD | Made of safe, resilient, and expandable rubber, the LaunchPAD securely grips your tablet. Use the adjustable straps to secure your Fleshlight to the LaunchPAD and play.
Need a few alternatives?
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator
$39.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Lovense
Hush Butt Plug
$99.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
We-Vibe
Moxie With Remote
$159.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Desire
Luxury App-controlled Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
$139.00
$125.00
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Fleshlight
Fleshlight
Fleshlight Launchpad
$28.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator
$39.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Lovense
Hush Butt Plug
$99.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
We-Vibe
Moxie With Remote
$159.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Desire
Luxury App-controlled Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
$139.00
$125.00
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted