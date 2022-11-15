Cuddl Duds

Fleecewear Long Sleeve Mock Neck Henley W/ Sherpa

$47.00

Cozy up for cool weather by bundling up inside this mock neck Henley featuring a contrast Sherpa yoke and built-in thumbholes to keep your hands warm and toasty. From Cuddl Duds. Fabrication: sherpa, fleece, knit Features: mock neck, long sleeves, stash pocket, thumbholes, contrast yoke, button-front placket Fit: relaxed fit; generously cut with maximum wearing ease Length: missy length 26" Content: 94% polyester/6% spandex Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC® fit Imported