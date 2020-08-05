Ruby Tandoh

Flavour: Eat What You Love

Over 170 recipes - sweet and savoury - for every day, every budget, every taste, in a cookbook that puts your appetite first from the Sunday Times top ten bestselling author of Eat Up. Organised by ingredient, Flavour helps you to follow your cravings, or whatever you have in the fridge, to a recipe. Creative, approachable and inspiring, this is cooking that, while focusing on practicality and affordability, leaves you free to go wherever your appetite takes you. It is a celebration of the joy of cooking and eating. Ruby encourages us to look at the best ways to cook each ingredient; when it's in season, and which flavours pair well with it. With this thoughtful approach, every ingredient has space to shine; including store cupboard staples. These are recipes that feel good to make, eat and share, and each plate of food is assembled with care and balance. Including Hot and Sour Lentil Soup, Ghanaian Groundnut Chicken Stew, Glazed Blueberry Fritter Doughnuts, Mystic Pizza and Carrot and Feta Bites with Lime Yoghurt, this is a cookbook that focuses above all on flavour and freedom - to eat what you love.