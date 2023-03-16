Patchology

Flashpatch 5 Minute Lip Gels

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: These hydrating lip gels provide deep hydration to soften, smooth and diminish the appearance of fine lines. Infused with potent actives including peptides and niacinamide, these patches deliver nutrients to the skin to enhance the shape and volume of the lips. Key ingredients: Peptides: helps soften fine lines and wrinkles. Green tea extract: fights ageing, inflammation and protects against environmental aggressors. Niacinamide: helps increase ceramide and free fatty acid levels in skin and prevent skin from losing water. Made without: Parabens and latex. Pair it with: Patchology Eye Revive FlashPatch 5 Minute Hydrogels Patchology Just Let It Glow Moodmask Sheet Mask