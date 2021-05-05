Mango

Flared Denim Dress

$79.99

Description Denim style cotton fabric. Flared design. Midi fit. V-neck. Long puffed sleeves. Elastic cuffs. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Plus Size Dresses and jumpsuits Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% cotton