Madewell

Flannel Colette Mini Dress In Plaid

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide It doesn't get any easier than a cozy, throw-on dress made of soft plaid flannel. Weekend errands or weeknight hangouts, you can do it all in this swingy tiered number. And yes, it has pockets. Easy fit. Falls 36" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Shell buttons. Bracelet sleeves. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NB856