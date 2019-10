kate spade new york

Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress

This fit-and-flare mini is crafted of silky devoré in our flair flora pattern that's a little like leopard spots--another trend we love this season. a twisted neckline and short puff sleeves add to the overall femininity of this dress. pair it with tights and peep-toe pumps like we did on the catwalk, or try it with ankle or knee-high boots.