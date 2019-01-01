Home Away

Five Star Chateau In Auvergne

£1705.00

Buy Now Review It

At Home Away

The Château de la Canière became the first luxury hotel in Auvergne to obtain its fifth star in 2011. Today, it has become an exceptional private estate that its owners offer to rent to you for an event or a vacation, whether for a weekend, a week, or more! With lovely reception salons, 26 air conditioned bedrooms and suites, a pool, tennis courts, fitness room, spa, putting green and driving range, relaxation areas, bar, terraces, and much more. Everything is here! Whether you're planning a wedding, a birthday party, a baptism, communion, or a family reunion, La Canière is a grandiose spot for all of your events. Endowed with natural elegance and an exceptional ambiance, the Château de la Canière is ideal for any kind of event. Whether for a night or a weekend, we offer the exclusivity of the estate