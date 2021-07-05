Hardie Grant

Five Ingredient Vegan

From the author of 15 Minute Vegan, Five Ingredient Vegan showcases simple yet exciting recipes using five ingredients or fewer. It's perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike looking for effortless ways to introduce plant-based meals into their everyday cooking. Katy Beskow is the expert on making easy meals for home cooks – even if you're not confident in the kitchen or with vegan cooking. Using ingredients available from your local supermarket and with a list of larder essentials, plus helpful tips throughout, you'll have everything you need to fill food with taste and texture. With 100 recipes covering Basics (Baba ganoush, 3-ingredient beer bread, Citrus tabbouleh, Green apple salsa), Soups (Lemony super greens, Country lentil pottage, Spicy noodle soup, Pantry minestrone), Lunches (Santorini tomato fritters, Welsh rarebit stuffed potatoes, Spicy bean and avocado wraps, Spinach pancakes), Suppers (Baked aubergine with dukkah, Roasted cherry tomato risotto, Pumpkin and sage macaroni, Pear and butterbean traybake), and Sweets (Carrot cake porridge, Zesty bread and butter pudding, Coconut panna cotta, Blood orange granita), you too can get maximum flavour with minimal fuss – all with just five ingredients. About the Author Katy Beskow is a dynamic vegan cookery write who blogs. She develops recipes for a number of magazines and retailers and teaches vegan cookery at Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School. Katy is also now working on projects with the RSPB and other conservation charities as a Nature Revolutionary.