Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Skims
Fits Everybody Mid Rise Brief
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Made with our best-selling, molds-to-your-body Fits Everybody fabric, this mid-rise brief gives you moderate coverage with a classic hipster silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
ExOfficio
Give-n-go Bikini Brief
BUY
$17.95
Amazon
Tommy John
Cool Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$18.00
Tommy John
Under Armour
Ua Pure Stretch Hipster 3-pack Underwear
BUY
$20.99
$25.00
Under Armour
Uniqlo
Airism Ultra Seamless Hiphuggers
BUY
$7.90
Uniqlo
More from Skims
Skims
Lacy Cheeky Brief
BUY
£26.00
Skims
Skims
Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
BUY
$161.00
Harrods
Skims
Cozy Knit Cropped T-shirt
BUY
$58.00
Skims
Skims
Mesh One Wire Plunge Bra
BUY
$52.00
Skims
More from Intimates
Hanky Panky
Printed Signature Lace Crossover Bralette
BUY
$54.00
Hanky Panky
Araks
Willow Bralette Syrah
BUY
$135.00
Araks
ExOfficio
Give-n-go Bikini Brief
BUY
$17.95
Amazon
Tommy John
Cool Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$18.00
Tommy John
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted