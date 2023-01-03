Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Health Tracker With Built-in Gps

$149.95 $129.95

Buy Now Review It

Fitbit Charge 5 Health and Fitness Smartwatch (Black/Graphite Stainless Steel) - Infinity Band (Small & Large) - Charging Cable - Fitbit 1 Year Limited Warranty Stress Management Score Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitoring Skin Temperature Tracking Health & Wellness Reminders Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine. And you’ll always have motivation to reach new goals with hundreds of guided workouts, a gallery of refreshing mindfulness sessions plus the fitness features you know and love like Active Zone Minutes and built-in GPS. Fitbit is part of the Google family. Requires use of Fitbit app with compatible iPhone or Android devices. A Google account will be required.