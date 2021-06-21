Amazon

Fire Tv Stick 4k

$49.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote. Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership. Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.