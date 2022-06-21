Amazon

Fire Tv 55″ Omni Series 4k

$559.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

Brilliant 4K entertainment - Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa. Scenes that leap off the screen - 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD. Hands-free TV with Alexa - With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote. Watch what you want - Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. All your entertainment in one place - Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music. Smart and always getting smarter - Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time. Connect all your devices - Use the 3 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound. Designed to protect your privacy - Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.