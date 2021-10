La Canadienne

Fiona Leather Bootie





Classic, but with a twist, the military inspired Fiona bootie will steal the show. Crafted from calf leather and an elastic wool gore, these ankle boots are truly light thanks to their XL EXTRALIGHT® sole. Laces can be weaved up the front and tied with a bow or wrapped around the top. Pair them with straight jeans or wear them with a pencil skirt to ground your look. Handmade in Italy.