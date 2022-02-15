Les Girls Les Boys

Fine Rib Leggings

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Les Girls Les Boys

New for SS21, a lounge pant in silky and gentle fine rib. In shifting sands colourway. Soft and delicate against your skin. Works as pjs, lounge pant, or breathable trousers for hot summer days. This new fabric introduced for our SS21 collection makes up part of the luxe comfort collection of perfect basics. It's a finer rib than our previous ribbed garments, adding a touch of delicate, gender neutral glamour and lux lounging. It drapes elegantly across the body, whatever your body type, gently shaping itself around contours to create a free-flowing movement and fluidity that floats against and just by the skin.