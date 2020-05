Astrid & Miyu

Fine Bar Chain 55cm

$68.00

Your new everyday favourite, the Fine Bar Chain in Gold is the piece you'll never want to take off. Simply add your favourite charm and you're good to go. Want to build your own charm necklace? Check out our brand new charm builder to curate your own style! Details Composition: 18k Gold plated Sterling Silver Length: 55cm + 5cm extension