Better Love
Fiji Couples Vibe Couples Vibrator
$149.00$44.70
At Ella Paradis
This couple’s vibrator features an adjustable fit that conforms to your unique shape, resulting in more intense and enjoyable play sessions with or without a partner. Adjustable Fit for Your Unique ShapeDesigned for Partner or Solo PlayCompact and Body HuggingSimultaneous Stimulation of G-spot and ClitorisMade of Body-Safe, Phthalate-Free Silicone100% Waterproof and USB RechargeableFor manual, click here.
