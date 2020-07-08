Kitri

Fiesta Print T-shirt

£45.00 £22.00

In case a summer fiesta in Central America isn’t on the agenda this year – we’re bringing the holiday vibe to you! This in-house designed T-shirt is made from super soft 100% cotton and comes in an easy, boxy cut and features an exclusive hand drawn print. White 100% Cotton Machine washable at 40c Boxy fit. Size S measures 60cm /23.6in in length Bust 101cm /39.8in, waist 101cm /39.8in Model is 5'8" and wears a size S