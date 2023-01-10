United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Madewell
Field Knit Sneakers
$128.00$47.99
At Madewell
Product Details Hide Crafted almost entirely from (Re)sourced recycled materials, these lightweight knit sneakers are our most sustainable pair yet (for starters, they keep eight and a half water bottles out of landfills). Designed to go with our MWL sets, they're perfect for post-workout vibes , plus, they have MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy, ultrasupportive fit that feels like walking on a...well, you know. Knit upper: 100% recycled water bottles. Outsole: 60% EVA/40% recycled EVA, 55% TPU/45% recycled TPU. Webbing, shoelaces: 100% recycled polyester. Do Well: made using polyester recycled from postconsumer plastic, which helps keep trash out of landfills (eight and half old water bottles, to be exact). Man-made sole. Import. Select stores. NF189