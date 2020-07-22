Muuto

Fiber Swivel Side Chair

The Fiber Side Chair brings a new perspective to the iconic shell chair. Made in an innovative composite of plastic and wood fibers, the Fiber Side Chair has a textured, matte surface and soft, inviting touch. When viewed from afar, the wood fibers of its shell blend into the surface for a matte finish yet appear when viewed up-close for a modern sentiment. With its Swivel Base, the design allows for the user to turn the seat according to their desired position.