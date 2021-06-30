Dr. Dennis Gross

Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum

$134.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Improve the appearance of wrinkles, skin firmness and hyperpigmentation with this overnight serum that combines three powerhouse ingredients to deliver a smooth, plump and radiant complexion by morning. Featuring time-released retinol, ferulic acid and niacinamide to target premature ageing caused by environmental aggressors. Skin is left more refined and even toned.