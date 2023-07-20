Kiehl's

Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence

$91.00

The MECCA view: Suitable for all skin types this radiance boosting facial essence has been enriched with hero ingredient ferulic acid with the addition of lactic acid and squalane to help boost skin's radiance, refine texture and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines. It's easily absorbed and leaves skin with a radiant glow. Key ingredients: Ferulic acid: is a plant-derived antioxidant naturally found in the cell wall of plants including bran and certain fruit seeds. Lactic acid: helps gently exfoliate skin while improving moisture and diminishing the look of fine lines and uneven skin texture. Squalane: is a highly-refined botanical lipid derived from olives. With an exceptional affinity to skin, Squalane absorbs easily and is known to help replenish skin’s barrier keeping it soft, supple and moisturized. Made without: Parabens. Pair it with: Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Cream Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum