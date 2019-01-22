From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way.
A perfect match for our black and ivory cami, these cute and comfy lingerie shorts turn lazy afternoons into special occasions.
Cotton lycra front and back body paired with a geo lace at side of front body
Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt.
Model is 5’11” wearing a size XL
Inseam: 4"
Lace: 85% Polyamide / 15% Elastane; Fabric: 93% Cotton / 7% Elastane
Care: Hand wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry.
Import
Item# 1857933