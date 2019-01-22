From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way.
Make it a moment to remember in a brightly colored panty with beautiful wraparound lace and a flirty sheer rear.
Lace hotpant band at waist paired with mesh front and back body
Lined with a cotton gusset
Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt.
Model is 5’11" wearing a size XL
Lace: 85% Polyamide / 15% Elastane; Gusset: 95% Cotton / 5% Elastane; Fabric: 83% Polyamide / 17% Elastane
Care: Hand wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry.
Import
Item# 1577927