Ferm Living

Ferm Living Still Mug Set

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

The Still Mug Set by ferm LIVING boasts a large rounded handle made of solid glass with a contrasting color on the rest of the mug. Elevate your coffee or tea time with these mouth-blown glasses. - Set includes 2 - Variations may occur, as each piece is mouth-blown.