Stagg Ekg Electric Gooseneck Kettle

STAGG EKG ELECTRIC POUR OVER KETTLE - Simple aesthetic meets powerful design! A stainless steel gooseneck kettle that pours as good as it looks for the ultimate brewing experience PRECISION POUR - Stagg EKG's sleek pointed spout is designed for a powerful but precise stream for the optimal pour over flow rate, and the counterbalanced handle provides a sturdy grip encouraging a slower pour TEMPERATURE MATTERS - Speed up your brewing process with Stagg EKG and its 1200 watt quick-heating element for boiling water. Stagg EKG’s to-the-degree temperature control makes perfecting your manual cup of coffee or steeped tea a breeze BREW LIKE A PRO - A sleek LCD display screen indicates the desired Set Temp & Real-Time Temp for your drip coffee or tea; use the built-in Brew Stopwatch to time your tea or coffee extraction; engage the hold toggle, and your water will keep hot for up to 60 min WELL CRAFTED KETTLE - Aesthetically beautiful and quality made 304 stainless steel kettle body and lid with a minimalist base; Has a 0.9 Liter boiling capacity; Kettle comes with a 1-Year warranty backed by our outstanding customer service Ready to kick your brewing up a notch? Variable temperature control, barista-level functionality, and a stunning, minimal design, Stagg EKG is the electric pour-over kettle for coffee lovers. Precision engineered to help you perfect your pour-over while maintaining a minimal footprint in your kitchen—yours for the pursuit of liquid concoction excellence. We at Fellow love coffee and are obsessed with product design. Fellow believes you should never have to choose between aesthetics and functionality when handcrafting a brew. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or a beginner, we believe everyone should have fun with the craft of brewing.