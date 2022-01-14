Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Francesca Kaye
Feline Atelier Mug
$16.00
$4.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Designed by Francesca Kaye in collaboration with Anthropologie, this oh-so-charming mug makes the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite feline lover.
More from Francesca Kaye
Francesca Kaye
Feline Atelier Mug
BUY
$16.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted