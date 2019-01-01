Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorPlants
Ikea

Fejka Artificial Potted Plant With Pot

$1.99
At Ikea
IKEA - FEJKA, Artificial potted plant with pot
Featured in 2 stories
The Best Buys From Ikea's Plant Section
by Elizabeth Buxton
We Live In London For $2,100 A Month
by Jessica Chou