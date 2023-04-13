WickWish

Fearless Dainty Necklace Handstamped Charm Pendant

$24.00

This dainty necklace features hands making a heart symbol. All hand stamped jewelry is made to order just for you. Details *pendant: 0.5" / 12mm *necklace length: 17.5" *16K gold plated over brass or silver finish Care Tips *Avoid contact with perfumes, body oils, and other chemicals, including household cleaners. Never use chemical jewelry cleaners as these will do more harm than good. *Do not wear it to the pool, spa, or the beach. *Remove when sleeping, exercising, or doing other physically strenuous activities. *For light cleaning, gently polish with a soft, lint-free cloth to avoid scratching. *Store it in a cool dry place. Handmade with love Each necklace is stamped by hand in the Wick Wish studio. Every pendant will differ slightly and be unique due to the handmade nature, so every necklace is truly one of a kind.