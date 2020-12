Megs Designs

F*ck 2020 Necklace

$20.20

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This necklace says what we're all thinking about this year. Made with a 2" long vintage brass charm and silver plated chain with lobster clasp. "2020", or "NOPE" can be hand-stamped on the knuckles, or I can stamp any 4-letter word you'd like! Each necklace arrives in an organza bag, ready for gift-giving! Also available on a gold or antique bronze chain, upon request.