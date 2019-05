Chloé

Faye Small Suede And Leather Backpack

$1990.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Chloé's small tan-brown Faye backpack brings a thoroughly modern spirit to daytime looks. It's crafted from a luxurious mix of terracotta-brown suede and smooth leather, and accented with the signature light-gold tone metal ring and side chain. The main compartment has sufficient space to stow all your essentials without looking bulky. Wear it on your back, or clip on the detachable top handle to use it as a shoulder bag.