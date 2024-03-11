Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Seychelles
Faye Ballet Flats
$149.00
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
More from Seychelles
Seychelles
Not The One Loafer
BUY
$179.00
Revolve
Seychelles
Pumpkin Ballet Flat
BUY
$129.00
Urban Outfitters
Seychelles
Gleaming Heels
BUY
$65.97
$159.00
Anthropologie
Seychelles
Bali Pump
BUY
$119.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted