Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Bershka
Faux Vinyl Fanny Pack
$25.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Featured in 1 story
5 Stylish Ways To Beat The Cold
by
Jinnie Lee
Need a few alternatives?
Nasty Gal x Nila Anthony
Snake It Crossbody Bag
$48.00
$33.60
Nasty Gal
Sensi Studio
Leather Handle Mini Straw Basket Bag
$198.00
Farfetch
3.1 Phillip Lim
Soleil Small Bucket Bag
$895.00
OTTE
Pierre Hardy
Alpha Clutch
$895.00
Pierre Hardy
More from Bershka
Bershka
Striped Paperbag Pants
$29.90
Bershka
Bershka
Hawaiian Shirt With Front Knot
£15.99
£3.99
Bershka
Bershka
Blazer With Rolled-up 3/4 Sleeves
£29.99
Bershka
Bershka
Transparent Bag With Zebra Print
$35.90
$7.90
Bershka
More from Cross-Body
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
Shopbop
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
Nordstrom
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
Nordstrom
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
Target
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
