Saro Lifestyle

Faux Mohair Buffalo Plaid Throw

$48.32

Buy Now Review It

Keep yourself warm and add style to your décor at the same time with our faux mohair buffalo plaid throw. Its softness is apparent and you'll get a lot out of it whether you toss it on your sofa or curl up with it on your favorite Armchair. It's the perfect accent piece for a cozy living space.