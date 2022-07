NastyGal

Faux Leather Toe Thong Tie Platform Sandals

$60.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Draw attention to your ankles. These sandals come in faux leather and feature an open toe, platform sole, toe thong, and wrap around straps with tie closure at ankle. Outer: Synthetic PU materials. Inner: Textile materials. Total heel height: 8.5cm/3.5". SKU: #AGG02394-105-11