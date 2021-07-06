Eloquii

Faux Leather Tank

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Vegan faux leather cami tank Tailored bodice 3/4" shoulder strap width Stretch knit vegan faux leather Hits at waist Model is 5'10", size 14 Length on model is 20" 70% Polyester / 30% Spandex; Coating: 100% Polyurethane Care: Hand wash cold with like colors. Spot clean as needed. Do not dry clean. Do not tumble dry. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. CN Item# 10385980071820