Urban Outfitters

Faux Leather Shirt Jacket

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Too-cool shacket from Urban Outfitters made from a faux leather fabric. Cut in a relaxed, oversized fit with a snap button-front and long sleeves. Topped with a pointed collar, patch pockets at the chest and a round hem. Styles perfectly whether you wear it open, buttoned up or layered any way you want.