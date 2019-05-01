Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Sondra Roberts
Faux Leather Satchel
$102.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A removable clutch adds around-town versatility to this spacious, lavishly textured satchel.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ash
Satchel - Roxy
$445.00
$333.75
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Jules Satchel
$425.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
BCBG MAXAZRIA
Paige Stingray-embossed Faux Leather Satchel
$198.00
from
BCBGMAXAZRIA
BUY
DETAILS
DTBG
Dtbg Laptop Tote Bag
$69.99
$30.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sondra Roberts
DETAILS
Sondra Roberts
Pleated Satin Clutch
$98.00
from
Sondra Roberts
BUY
DETAILS
Sondra Roberts
Modern Wood With Lucite Metal Clutch
$238.00
from
Sondra Roberts
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
