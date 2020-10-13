HOMFINER

Faux Leather And 100% Cotton Decorative Throw Pillow Covers For Couch

100% Cotton Trendy Design Pillow Covers. Simply fill these with your pillow inserts to add a designer touch of your home! The fronts of these are durable 100% cotton canvas and high quality vegan faux leather. The backs are the cotton canvas only. Seams are double stitched and serged. Classy invisible zipper closure in the bottom. PLEASE NOTE - 2 pillow covers ONLY, the pillow inserts are NOT included. Money Back Guarantee - Each pillow cover is made of high end quality material for long-lasting. We hope our customers will receive a stunning pillow covers set with a reasonable price and excellent customer service. That's why our product is backed with HOMFINER 100% Money Back Guarantee, if for any reason you are not satisfied with this, we'll refund your money with no question asked. Easily establish the minimal and fashion feel with these stunning pillow covers. Feature cotton canvas and faux leather sewed design and go through a sturdy workmanship, these are sure to add a designer touch of your home! Give it a shot and add it to your cart today! Item: HOMFINER Faux Leather and 100% Cotton Pillow Covers Set of 2 Size: 18" x 18" Usage: Home, drawing room, living room, family room, play room, study room, dining room, bedding, deck chair, divan, bench, floor, lounge, saloon, hotel, yoga, Christmas, Festival, club, bar, pub, coffee house, tent, car, seat, balcony, indoor, party, picnic, wedding, office, cafe, etc. A awesome gift / present for her, him, friends, women, men, boys, girls, kids, mom, dad. Other names: decorator water-proof animal-safe factitious pu pillows, stylish man-made pillow-cases, 2 Pack or 2 pk trendy minimalistic minimalist artificial leather pillows Please Note 1. This product is pillow covers ONLY, does not come with the pillow inserts. 2. The color of the pillow covers you will receive might be slightly different to the photo due to the different monitors. 3. These pillow covers are handmade that their sizes might be 5% bigger or 5% smaller.