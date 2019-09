Ardell

Fashion False Lashes Demi Wispies

£5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Ardell® Demi Wispies Black are full, fluttery and have a graduated mixed length. Slightly more curvaceous with flared outer corners for added definition. These lashes feature an invisible, lightweight band that connects the hair strands to form a strip that ensures secure corners. They are knotted and feathered by hand for perfect uniformity, absolute comfort and an outstanding natural look. Kit includes a mini DUO® lash adhesive.