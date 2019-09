Terrain

Farmhouse Rectangle Teak Board

$32.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

At Shop Terrain

Hand-crafted from natural teak, this petite board offers a rustic space to serve cheeses, charcuterie, and more for small parties and everyday snacking. - Teak wood - Hand wash - Variance may occur - Imported 0.8”H, 8”W, 10.75”L Shipping + Returns