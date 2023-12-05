Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Lisa Says Gah
Farfalle Hoops
£37.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Need a few alternatives?
Shushu/Tong
Silver Yvmin Edition Lissome Gem Bowknot Earrings
BUY
£135.00
£300.00
SSENSE
Kingsley Ryan
Sterling Silver Bow Stud Earrings
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
Holly's World
Bow Earrings Pink
BUY
£15.00
Holly's World
This Story
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
BUY
£150.00
This Story
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Dylan Pant
BUY
£153.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Dana Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
£78.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
BUY
£153.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Farfalle Hoops
BUY
£37.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Earrings
Shushu/Tong
Silver Yvmin Edition Lissome Gem Bowknot Earrings
BUY
£135.00
£300.00
SSENSE
Kingsley Ryan
Sterling Silver Bow Stud Earrings
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
Holly's World
Bow Earrings Pink
BUY
£15.00
Holly's World
This Story
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
BUY
£150.00
This Story
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted