Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Briogeo
Farewell Frizz™ Smoothing Shampoo
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A smoothing shampoo that gently cleanses while improving moisture levels. More details... Add to favorites
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
DETAILS
Shu Uemura
Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Superfoods Hair Pack
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
R & Co
Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
$28.00
from
R & Co
BUY
More from Briogeo
DETAILS
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment
£27.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Coconut Oil Micro Exfoliating Shampoo
£36.00
from
Beauty Bay
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Micro-exfoliating Shampoo
$42.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted