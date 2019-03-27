Monogram
Fantasies Fulfilled Baby Tee
$65.00
FULFILL your wardrobe dreams, deepest fashion FANTASIES, or whatever else your HEART desires. The Baby Tee fit is inspired by our coveted Mazzy Star tour t-shirt from the '90s: crew neck, slim through the body, falls to the hip. Made from scratch in Los Angeles. Fabric: Super soft baby-gauge jersey Color: Cream Content: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not dry clean Model is 5'10” and wears a size S. View our size guide. Questions? Email fit@monogramstudio.com.