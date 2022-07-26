Wilson

Fairway Short

Description The Fairway Short takes the look of your favorite chino short, and elevates them with performance-friendly tech. Cut from a luxurious, lightweight fabric, the short will hold its shape without bunching or wrinkling, while still delivering the stretch you need to bend or play a round. Enhanced with a quick-drying finish, you’ll be comfortably dry even after those early, dewy mornings. And because no course-ready short is complete without pockets, these are equipped with four secure storage areas - for tees, scorecards or any other on-the-go essentials. Finished with details like the elastic back waistband, flat button front and zippable ankle hems, you’ll find every excuse to wear them daily. Category Bottom Collection Golf Fabric Type Stretch Woven Fit Regular Rise Mid Rise Short Length Medium Short Features Stretch Any material can stretch. But our two- and four-way stretch material in both knit and woven items retains its original shape after it's been worn, allowing you to move and your clothes to move with you. Particularly vital in fitted garments, the clothing will stretch and recover without bagging or losing its shape so that, wear after wear, you can look and feel as good as you did the first moment you fell in love with the piece off the rack. Quick-Drying Imagine a single drop of moisture hitting the surface of one of our Quick-Drying items. With either a topical, inherent or fabric treatment applied, the moisture will spread out over the surface so more air can penetrate - allowing the moisture to evaporate quicker and the garment to dry faster. You should be in the pool; the pool should not be on you. Breathable Our Breathable fabric is designed to allow air to pass through so you can stay dry and comfortable, and cool down easily. Applied to garments in which you're likely to heat up, Breathable items allow flow through air pockets knit into the fabric, so moisture and perspiration dry quickly and you can warm up, cool down and keep on keeping on. Accommodating elastic back waistband Secure pocket storage Flat button closure