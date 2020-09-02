GRLFRND

Face Mask

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Silver-tone chainmail face mask with crystal embellished trim. Not a medical grade face mask. Please consult with your local health authority for guidance on use of non-medical grade face masks. Wash mask lining before use. Metallic chain earloop with adjustable lobster clasp closure. Wipe clean. Includes 1 white double layered jersey face mask. Top width measures approx 9.25"Center front length measures approx 7"Chain-link earloop measures approx 5" with a 1" extender. Imported. Revolve Style No. GRLR-WA16. Manufacturer Style No. GRA32 U20.