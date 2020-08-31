SF Glow

Face It

At SF Glow

face it instant super glow clears Vitamin B clarifies and improves the overall look of skin texture. A must-have vitamin for healthy, glowing skin! brightens Acai is loaded with antioxidants, known to be a warrior in the anti-aging war. It helps revive skin and restore moisture to keep skin looking radiant. smooths Papaya treats dry skin and keeps it hydrated. It has the ability to fight signs of aging and create smooth, supple skin. HOW TO USE Pop the mask onto clean skin. Leave on for 15-20 minutes. Gently remove and pat any excess serum into the skin. Glow up! GOOD TO KNOW this product is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. we make skincare products designed to make your routine simple and fun from start to finish. we exist to provide you, your best glow made simple using clean formulas with effective results. FULL INGREDIENTS LIST Water (Aqua, Eau), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Niacinamide, 1,2-Hexanediol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Polysorbate 80, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Panthenol, Euterpe Oleracea (Acai) Fruit Extract, Actinidia Chinensis (Kiwi) Fruit Extract, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Adenosine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green tea) Leaf Extract, Disodium EDTA, Arginine, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Nitrate, Glyoxal, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Glycol, Raspberry Ketone, Fragrance (Parfum)