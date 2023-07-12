Fabumily

Polyester Blend Imported Pull-On closure Hand Wash Only MATERIAL: This women crochet knit dress is made of high quality polyster fabric. Super soft, skin-friendly, light weight, stretchy, breathable and comfortable to wear. Perfect summer dresses for women 2022. FEATURES: Sexy Crochet Knit Dress Long Sleeve, Crew Neck, Colorful, Rainbow Striped, Above Knee Length, Hollow Out. Summer beachwear, Bathing Suit Cover Up Mini Dress. Slim fitting better show show your charming curves and highlight unique fashion sense. CHIC STYLE:Comfy and Casual Sweater Dress for Women, Backless Short Dress for Women, Colorful Stripe Crochet Cover Up, very fashionable with sandals, high heels, cardigan, jacket, coat, necklace, handbags, one-shoulder bags and so on. Perfect as a clubwear or streetwear. Women Crochet Knit Mini Dress Long Sleeve Colorful Mesh Cover Ups Casual Sweater Dress 2022 Summer Beach Wear Features: -- Definitely a perfect gift for your family, friends or even yourself. -- Hand wash and hang Dry. Do not bleach. -- Please check the measurement chart carefully before you buy the item. Specification: Material: Polyester Blend Color: Multi-color Gender: Female Style: Chic, Sexy Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve Package Included: 1 x Women Knit Dress Promise: If the product has any quality problems, please feel free to contact us, we will help you solve the problem as quickly as possible.