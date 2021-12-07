Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Tom Ford
Fabulous Candle
$135.00
$114.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A decadent, oriental leather candle with a name that can only be described in one way.
Need a few alternatives?
Boy Smells
Hypernature Quintet Scented Candle Set
BUY
$144.00
Hudson's Bay
Boy Smells
X Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
CommonFolk
Dictionary Meaning Candle / Mum
BUY
$34.95
The Iconic
Tom Ford
Fabulous Candle
BUY
$114.75
$135.00
Nordstrom
More from Tom Ford
Tom Ford
Private Blend Bitter Peach Eau De Pafum
BUY
$183.60
$216.00
Nordstrom
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau De Parfum 2-piece Set
BUY
$136.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tom Ford
Bitter Peach Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$368.00
Sephora
Tom Ford
Ombré Leather Eau De Parfum (50ml)
BUY
£102.00
FeelUnique
More from Décor
Boy Smells
Hypernature Quintet Scented Candle Set
BUY
$144.00
Hudson's Bay
Ugg
Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Verilux
Happylight Luxe Led Lamp
BUY
$69.99
Nordstrom
Boy Smells
X Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted