Olay

Pro Retinol Eye Treatment

$29.99 $18.49

Buy Now Review It

Olay's best wrinkle-fighting ingredient is now in an eye cream, Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Cream for crow's feet. It fights crow's feet and smoothes skin to reduce the look of your deepest wrinkles in just 4 weeks. The eye treatment's potent formula, with Pro-Retinol, helps increase the rate of surface cell turnover to smooth the look of wrinkles. And, with strong hydrating properties, it helps fortify skin's natural moisture barrier allowing your skin to better retain moisture. Dermatologically tested, watch your crow's feet take flight with the Pro Retinol Eye Treatment.